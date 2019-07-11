

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 60s has died after being struck by a construction vehicle in Richmond Hill.

It happened on Yonge Street, between High Tech Road and Garden Avenue, at around 6 p.m.

The man was crossing the street through a construction area when he was struck by the reversing vehicle, York Regional Police said.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not been able to identify the man so far.

Yonge Street was closed for several hours for the investigation, but has since reopened.

The YRP Major Collision Unit is investigating.