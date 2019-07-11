Man dead after being struck by construction vehicle in Richmond Hill
The scene where a pedestrian was fatally struck on Yonge Street in Richmond Hill is pictured Thursday July 11, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 6:45PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 11, 2019 8:47PM EDT
A man believed to be in his 60s has died after being struck by a construction vehicle in Richmond Hill.
It happened on Yonge Street, between High Tech Road and Garden Avenue, at around 6 p.m.
The man was crossing the street through a construction area when he was struck by the reversing vehicle, York Regional Police said.
He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not been able to identify the man so far.
Yonge Street was closed for several hours for the investigation, but has since reopened.
The YRP Major Collision Unit is investigating.