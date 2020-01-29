Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Don Mills
Emergency crews respond after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle at Lawrence Avenue East and The Donway. (Ted Brooks /CTV News Toronto)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020 5:17PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 29, 2020 5:36PM EST
A male pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Don Mills area.
The man was struck at Lawrence Avenue East and The Donway at around 4:30 p.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said the man was assessed as having life-threatening injuries. Police later confirmed that he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating the fatal incident.
TTC service is diverting around the area as police investigate.