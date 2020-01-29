

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Don Mills area.

The man was struck at Lawrence Avenue East and The Donway at around 4:30 p.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the man was assessed as having life-threatening injuries. Police later confirmed that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the fatal incident.

TTC service is diverting around the area as police investigate.