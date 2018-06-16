Man dead after collision at motorsport park in Bowmanville
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 11:21PM EDT
A 61-year-old man has died of his injuries after a serious collision at a motorsport park in Bowmanville.
Durham Regional Police said the collision happened at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
In a tweet late Saturday night, Durham police confirmed the man had died of his injuries.
Police didn’t provide any further details about the fatal crash.