A man has died after being shot in Brampton on Thursday night.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to a business in the area of Bramsteele Road and Rutherford Road South, west of Highway 410, just after 7 p.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a man in the parking lot with life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

"At this point, we don't have any suspect information to share," Const. Heather Cannon said. "We do have officers that are in the area that are looking at canvassing (for information)."

"We are asking anybody that may have seen or heard anything to please call (police) or to call Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous."