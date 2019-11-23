Man dead after shooting in Scarborough
Toronto police say a man is dead following a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon.
Officers were called to the area of Danforth Road and Thicketwood Drive, north of Eglinton Avenue East, around 4:42 p.m. for reports of sound of gunshots.
Const. David Hopkinson said when officers arrived, they located a man suffering from serious gunshot wounds.
Officers performed life-saving measures on the man until paramedics arrived.
Paramedics also attempted to save the victim, believed to be a man in his 20s, but was pronounced dead at the scene.
The homicide unit has been notified.
No suspect information has been released.
