

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police say a man is dead following a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Danforth Road and Thicketwood Drive, north of Eglinton Avenue East, around 4:42 p.m. for reports of sound of gunshots.

Const. David Hopkinson said when officers arrived, they located a man suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the man until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics also attempted to save the victim, believed to be a man in his 20s, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit has been notified.

No suspect information has been released.

More to come.