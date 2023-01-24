

Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com





Durham police say a man is dead after a fatal single-vehicle collision in the town of Brock Monday morning.

Police say the incident took place at Lake Ridge and Ravenshoe roads at about 7:10 a.m.

A 58-year-old man was found deceased at the scene. Police say the man left the roadway, drove the vehicle into a ditch and struck a tree.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this collision is asked to call 905-579-1520 ext. 5255 or Durham Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.