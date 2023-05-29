A 23-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Caledon early Monday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the man, a Brampton resident, crashed into a tree just off Shaws Creek Road at around 1:30 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that the collision was in a “very remote” area and that they do not expect any witnesses to come forward.

The cause of the collision remains unclear. Police are continuing to investigate.