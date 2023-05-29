Man dead after slamming motorcycle into tree in remote part of Caledon: police
Ontario Provincial Police are shown at the scene of a fatal collision investigation in Caledon on Monday morning. (Twitter/@OPP_CR)
Share:
Published Monday, May 29, 2023 12:44PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 29, 2023 12:47PM EDT
A 23-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Caledon early Monday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police say that the man, a Brampton resident, crashed into a tree just off Shaws Creek Road at around 1:30 a.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say that the collision was in a “very remote” area and that they do not expect any witnesses to come forward.
The cause of the collision remains unclear. Police are continuing to investigate.