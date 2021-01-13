Man dead after stabbing in Scarborough building
Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed.
Published Wednesday, January 13, 2021 5:46PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 13, 2021 6:55PM EST
A man is dead after a stabbing in a Scarborough building late Wednesday afternoon.
It happened in a building near Eglinton and Midland avenues at around 5:10 p.m.
Police say that the victim is being rushed to hospital via emergency run. He was later pronounced dead.
Police have only released a limited description of a suspect in the case so far.
He is described as a black male with long dark hair. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and a black bubble jacket.
Police say that the suspect should be considered “armed, violent and dangerous.”
“If located, do not approach - Call 911,” police said in a message posted to Twitter.