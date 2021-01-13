A man is dead after a stabbing in a Scarborough building late Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in a building near Eglinton and Midland avenues at around 5:10 p.m.

Police say that the victim is being rushed to hospital via emergency run. He was later pronounced dead.

Police have only released a limited description of a suspect in the case so far.

He is described as a black male with long dark hair. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and a black bubble jacket.

Police say that the suspect should be considered “armed, violent and dangerous.”

“If located, do not approach - Call 911,” police said in a message posted to Twitter.