An man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Ajax Saturday afternoon.

Durham police say officers responded to reports of a collision on Salem Road near Harper Hill Road at around 4 p.m.

A grey Acura was reportedly travelling southbound when the driver lost control on the “S” bend and crossed into the oncoming northbound lane where it was struck by a white Mercedes.

The female driver of the Mercedes was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the male driver of the Acura, a resident of Ajax, was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police say the road was closed for several hours while officers investigated the collision. The investigation remains ongoing and the cause of the collision has not yet been determined.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this collision to contact D/Cst Lee, 3023 at 905-579-1520 ext. 5231, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.