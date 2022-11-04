A 56-year-old man is dead after being stabbed multiple times at a home in Pickering on Friday night.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to a residence near Rosebank Road and Sheppard Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. for a stabbing.

Officers arrived to locate a man suffering from critical stab wounds. He was transported to a Toronto hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Duty Insp. Sean Sitaram said a male suspect was later arrested with the assistance of Toronto police.

When asked about the relationship between the suspect and the victim, Sitaram said he could not provide that information at this time.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.