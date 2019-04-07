Man dead following shooting outside Pickering Recreation Complex
Police investigate a fatal shooting outside the Pickering Recreation Complex Sunday April 7, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:47AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 7, 2019 8:53AM EDT
A male victim has been pronounced dead after an early morning shooting outside a recreation centre in Pickering Sunday.
Durham Regional Police were called to the Pickering Recreation Complex at 1867 Valley Farm Road at around 6:30 a.m. for reports of shots being fired.
Officers arrived to find a male victim lying outside behind the recreation centre, police said. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
Police said a short time later that the man had been pronounced dead. His identity has not been released so far.
There is no information yet on suspects.