

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male victim has been pronounced dead after an early morning shooting outside a recreation centre in Pickering Sunday.

Durham Regional Police were called to the Pickering Recreation Complex at 1867 Valley Farm Road at around 6:30 a.m. for reports of shots being fired.

Officers arrived to find a male victim lying outside behind the recreation centre, police said. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

Police said a short time later that the man had been pronounced dead. His identity has not been released so far.

There is no information yet on suspects.