A man is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Halton Hills on Saturday evening.

Police say the crash occurred just after 5:20 p.m. on Fallbrook Trail, north of 27 Sideroad. According to investigators, early findings indicate a Jeep SUV was travelling southbound on Fallbrook Trail when it left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Erin, died at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Halton police.