Man dies after being stabbed at apartment building in East York
Toronto police are on the scene of a fatal stabbing in East York. (Francis Gibbs/CTV News)
Published Saturday, August 26, 2023 5:40PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 26, 2023 6:15PM EDT
A man has died after being stabbed in East York Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police and paramedics were called to an apartment building near Woodbine Avenue and O'Connor Drive area around 4:45 p.m. for a stabbing.
When they arrived, officers located a man in his 40s with critical injuries.
The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said a suspect had been arrested in the incident.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.