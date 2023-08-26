A man has died after being stabbed in East York Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to an apartment building near Woodbine Avenue and O'Connor Drive area around 4:45 p.m. for a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers located a man in his 40s with critical injuries.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a suspect had been arrested in the incident.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.