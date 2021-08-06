Man dies after collision in North York
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Friday, August 6, 2021 12:10AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 6, 2021 12:10AM EDT
A man has died after a collision in North York Thursday evening.
Police say a van and a motorcycle collided near the intersection of Dufferin Street and Ranee Avenue just after 11 p.m.
The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto paramedics say.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police have closed the roads in the area for investigation.