

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A man has died after falling into the elevator shaft of a building in the city’s Entertainment District Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to a building near John and Front streets sometime before 7 p.m.

It is not known how far the victim fell, but Toronto Fire said that he landed on top of the elevator. He was extricated from the elevator shaft with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

According to Toronto Fire, emergency crews performed CPR on the patient at the scene.

The victim later died of his injuries, police said.

The Ministry of Labour has been called to investigate the incident.

More to come.