Man dies after hit-and-run on Hamilton Mountain
Police are seen on Upper Wellington Street in Hamilton on Jan. 12, 2020 after a fatal hit-and-run. (Andrew Collins)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 12, 2020 7:16AM EST
A man in his 20s is dead after he was struck by a car in a hit and run on Hamilton Mountain early on Sunday morning.
Hamilton police say they were called to Upper Wellington Street and Inverness Avenue at 12:29 a.m. Sunday for a report of a pedestrian struck.
A man was found without vital signs and paramedics reportedly pronounced him dead at the scene.
No suspect or vehicle information was made available.
Hamilton police say that their collision and reconstruction unit has taken carriage of the investigation.