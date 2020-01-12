

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man in his 20s is dead after he was struck by a car in a hit and run on Hamilton Mountain early on Sunday morning.

Hamilton police say they were called to Upper Wellington Street and Inverness Avenue at 12:29 a.m. Sunday for a report of a pedestrian struck.

A man was found without vital signs and paramedics reportedly pronounced him dead at the scene.

No suspect or vehicle information was made available.

Hamilton police say that their collision and reconstruction unit has taken carriage of the investigation.