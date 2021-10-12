A man is dead after he was shot in a commercial plaza in Brampton early on Tuesday morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Dixie Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard at 12:54 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity was not released.

Investigators said the suspect may have fled the scene in a red car.

The eastbound lanes of Peter Robertson Boulevard were closed for several hours at Dixie Road to allow for an investigation.