Man dies after shooting in Brampton commercial plaza: police
Police are seen in a plaza in Brampton after a fatal shooting on Oct. 12, 2021. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Published Tuesday, October 12, 2021 5:21AM EDT
A man is dead after he was shot in a commercial plaza in Brampton early on Tuesday morning.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to Dixie Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard at 12:54 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
They arrived to find an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.
His identity was not released.
Investigators said the suspect may have fled the scene in a red car.
The eastbound lanes of Peter Robertson Boulevard were closed for several hours at Dixie Road to allow for an investigation.