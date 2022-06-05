One man is dead after he was shot in an industrial area of Brampton on Sunday morning, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers say they were called to Alfred Kuene and Advance boulevards at 4:16 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a local hospital in life-threatening condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say homicide detectives have taken carriage of the investigation.