Man dies after two-vehicle collision in Flamborough: paramedics
A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins)
Share:
Published Wednesday, September 15, 2021 4:19PM EDT
A man has died after a two-vehicle collision in Flamborough Wednesday afternoon.
The collision happened in the area of Woodhill Road and Highway 5 West just before 1 p.m.
Hamilton paramedics say a man, believed to be in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman in her 70s was also transported with serious injuries. Paramedics say she is in stable condition.
A third patient was assessed at the scene but refused to be hospitalized, paramedics say.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Hamilton police say Woodhill Road is closed at Highway 5 West.