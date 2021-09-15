A man has died after a two-vehicle collision in Flamborough Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened in the area of Woodhill Road and Highway 5 West just before 1 p.m.

Hamilton paramedics say a man, believed to be in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 70s was also transported with serious injuries. Paramedics say she is in stable condition.

A third patient was assessed at the scene but refused to be hospitalized, paramedics say.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Hamilton police say Woodhill Road is closed at Highway 5 West.