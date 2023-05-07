A 58-year-old man has died in hospital following a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Sunday.

Toronto police were called to the area of Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East at around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

It’s reported that the driver of a vehicle was travelling west on Sheppard Avenue, west of Markham Road.

“A 58-year-old man was crossing Sheppard Avenue East from the north to south west of Markham Road,” police said in a press release.

“The driver struck the man, and continued to drive westbound on Sheppard Avenue East and failed to stop at the scene of the collision.”

The man later died of his injuries in hospital, police say.

“The vehicle is described as a red, four-door Mazda 3, and will have damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle,” the release read.

“The investigation is ongoing by members of Traffic Services.”

Police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact investigators, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.