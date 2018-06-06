

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is dead following a shooting in Etobicoke late Monday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the area of Birmingham Street and Bradham Path, near Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Paramedics told CP24 that when crews arrived on scene, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to a trauma centre. He later died in hospital.

Police confirm that the homicide unit has taken over the case and no arrests have been made.

Investigators have not provided any information about possible suspects.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.