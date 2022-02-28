A man has died after being shot multiple times in “broad daylight” in the West Hill area in Scarborough Monday evening.

Toronto Police were called to a parking lot on Tefft Road, near Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue, for a shooting at around 5:10 p.m.

Police said that officers found a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was subsequently rushed to hospital in critical condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

At around 7:15 p.m., police confirmed the victim had succumbed to his injuries in hospital. He has not been identified so far.

“The investigation is ongoing. We have forensic officers at the scene and members of Toronto Police Service 43 Division – plainclothes and uniformed members – conducting witness interviews as we speak,” Duty Insp. Richard Harris told reporters at the scene Monday night.

Harris said shots appear to have been fired after some sort of altercation.

“The investigation so far has revealed that this is a result of some sort of altercation that took place in the parking lot just behind me here. And as a result, the deceased individual was shot,” he said.

Police said a man and woman were taken into custody about a kilometre away from the scene a short time after the fatal shooting and a firearm was recovered.

“With assistance from area witnesses, a vehicle of interest was made known to members of the Toronto Police Service, who subsequently stopped the vehicle and took two people in custody,” Harris said.

No charges have been laid so far.

The homicide unit has been called in to take over the investigation.

Harris said the shooting took place near a busy intersection in broad daylight and appealed for any possible witnesses to come forward.

“This happened in broad daylight, and I would seek the public's assistance from anybody that was in and around the area at approximately 5:10 p.m. this afternoon, anybody with cell phone footage, or dashcam footage as well,” he said.