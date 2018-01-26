

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One of two men who were rescued from a tanker truck in Hamilton on Thursday evening has succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The industrial accident took place at the Ontario Tank Wash on Eastport Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m.

According to Hamilton police, one employee entered the tanker and then collapsed. A second employee then went to check on that man and also collapsed.

Both men were later found by another employee.

The deceased, a 25-year-old man, was initially rushed to hospital but was subsequently pronounced dead. The second injured party was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but is now listed in stable condition, according to police.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is continuing.