Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted after indecent exposure incidents aboard a TTC bus and a subway train earlier this month.

Investigators say that on Aug. 3 at about 1 p.m., they were called to Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road for a report of an indecent exposure.

A 50-year-old woman told police she was riding a bus in the area when a man boarded the vehicle, sat across from her and then exposed himself and performed an indecent act.

He then fled the scene on a bicycle.

Eight days later, an 18-year-old woman was riding a northbound subway train between Downsview and Finch West when a man boarded the train and sat across from her.

He then allegedly exposed himself and performed an indecent act.

The man fled the scene by exiting the train when it arrived at Finch West Station.

Police say they believe the same man is responsible for both incidents.

He is described as between 22 to 30 years-old, standing five-feet-five to five-feet-six inches tall, with a stocky build.

He had dyed reddish-orange hair and was wearing a face mask and sunglasses during the subway incident.

Police released images of the suspect, presumably taken at the time of the subway incident, on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100.