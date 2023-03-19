Peel police have arrested a man who allegedly pointed a gun at another driver and threatened to kill them during a road rage incident in Brampton last Friday.

The incident occurred in the area of Williams Parkway and Fletchers Creek Boulevard.

Police arrived to learn that a driver had become involved in a brief altercation with another driver, during which a gun was produced and pointed at them.

The suspect also allegedly made death threats before fleeing the scene. Police said no shots were fired, and no one was physically hurt.

An investigation quickly resulted in the suspect’s vehicle being identified, and shortly after, a search warrant was executed at a home in Brampton.

Police arrested 33-year-old Anthony Daley and seized an illegal loaded handgun, body armour and several illicit drugs during the search.

Daley has been charged with pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, tampering with serial number, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca