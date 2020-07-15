York Regional police have charged a driver due to the excessive noise caused by his vehicle during a stunt driving enforcement initiative in Vaughan.

On Sunday, July 12, officers were in the area of Highway 7 West and Ansley Grove Road shortly after midnight, following weeks of complaints from the community about loud noise from vehicles that were regularly attending a nearby parking lot.

Police say complaints included dangerous driving in the parking lot, loud noise overnight from vehicles with improper mufflers, as well as reports of sounds of gunshots which turned out to be from improper vehicle exhaust systems.

During their patrol, officers heard loud bangs coming from the parking lot that sounded similar to fireworks or gunshots.

Officers determined the noise was coming from a grey Nissan 350z vehicle that was in the parking lot.

The vehicle was then stopped on Windflower Gate to be investigated.

A 19-year-old driver from Caledon was arrested and charged with mischief, unnecessary noise, and having an improper muffler and no horn.

A video of the vehicle has been released by police.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on October 30.

During target enforcement of modified vehicles in Vaughan from Thursday, July 9 through to Sunday, July 12, officers laid more than 70 charges for violations under the Highway Traffic Act.