

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 47-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Thursday morning that resulted in injuries to five other people, including four children.

Police say that the two-vehicle crash occurred on Stouffville Road between Kennedy Road and McCowan Road at around 8:20 a.m.

They say that one of the vehicles was carrying an adult woman and four children between the ages of seven and 13. All five occupants of that vehicle were taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

The 47-year-old man was the only occupant in the other vehicle. Police say that he was placed under arrest at the scene for impaired driving driving and was then taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Five innocent people, four of them being children, narrowly escaped this collision with their lives yesterday morning due to an impaired driver,” York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said in a press realease. “Our community must come together to end impaired driving. If you know that someone is about to drive while impaired call 911 and please do the same if you spot a suspected impaired driver on our roads. Your call will save lives.”

Kai Ming (Calvin) LO, 47, of Whitchurch-Stouffville is charged with one count of impaired driving and four counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm. He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on April 23.