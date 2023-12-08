A man is dead after being shot by police officers amid a domestic disturbance north of Toronto Thursday night, the province’s police watchdog says.

The incident took place at approximately 10:15 p.m. at an apartment on Crowder Boulevard in Newmarket, Ont.

York Regional Police said they received several reports of screaming and loud disturbances at the residence.

Responding officers encountered an adult male, “there was an interaction and the man was shot,” police said.

Another individual was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they said.

On Friday morning, Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU), an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or sexual assault, announced it had invoked its mandate in response to the death. Five investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. One subject official and two witness officials have also been designated.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Dec 9.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.