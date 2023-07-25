Police in Peel Region have identified a man who was murdered on Saturday night in Brampton.

Anthony Putzu, 30, of Toronto, died in hospital shortly after being located with gunshot wounds on the grounds of St. Roch Catholic Secondary School near Williams Parkway and James Potter Road.

Emergency responders were called to the scene at about 9:15 for reports of a shooting.

Putzu was found there without vital signs and was rushed to a trauma centre.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said they believe that this shooting was targeted.

Const. Tyler Bell-Morena also told reporters at the scene that police do not believe that the shooting was connected to the school.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact homicide investigators at 905-453-2122, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.