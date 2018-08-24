

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 30-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in the city’s Weston neighbourhood early Friday morning.

Det. Brandon Price says that the victim was “attacked” by another man at around 5 a.m. outside of a Toronto Community Housing building located at 5 Bellevue Crescent, which is near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue.

The victim then ran away but collapsed in the middle of Weston Road just south of Lawrence Avenue.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and found the man without vital signs. They attempted to revive him but were unable to do so and he was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital.

The suspect, meanwhile, was last seen running westbound on Bellevue Crescent. No suspect description has been provided at this point.

“We are just in the very early stages of the investigation,” Price told reporters at the scene on Friday morning. “There is numerous locations around her that have surveillance camera footage so it is going to take some time to collect all that, analyze it and and sort of put a better narrative to this incident.”

One witness who spoke with CP24 on Friday morning said that the victim had previously stepped off a bus in the area when he was attacked by a knife-wielding assailant, though Price was unable to confirm that detail.

He said investigators are still working on notifying next-of-kin and will be “releasing more details in due course.”

“If anybody has any information about this incident we are certainly looking for them to notify police,” he said.

Blood-covered knife left at scene

Police have completely closed Weston Road south of Lawrence Avenue and are currently conducting a full investigation at the scene.

On Friday morning, a large bloody knife could be seen in the roadway along with a smaller knife nearby.

This is Toronto’s 66th homicide of 2018, equaling the total for all of 2017.

It comes at the end of a particularly violent week in the city. There have been six homicides since last Saturday night, including three in the last 48 hours.