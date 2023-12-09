A man has died after being found lying on the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in North York Saturday morning.

Toronto police said they were called for a shooting in the area of Wilson and Oakland avenues, near Highway 400, shortly before 6:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the road who had been shot and was unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead.

On Saturday evening, police identified the victim as 36-year-old Roberto Lowndes of Kleinburg, Ont. He is the city’s 63rd homicide victim of the year.

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

They urge anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.