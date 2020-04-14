Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside a North York home on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a residence on Howard Drive, in the area of Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East, at around 8 a.m. after a man was found dead by a relative inside the home.

Police sources tell CTV News Toronto that the victim was found with obvious signs of trauma.

The incident was initially investigated as a “sudden death” but police now confirm they believe the man was murdered.

Family friends say the victim is 79-year-old Paul Morgan, a retired oral surgeon, philanthropist, and a recipient of the Governor General’s Caring Canadian Award who volunteered with Indigenous communities.

