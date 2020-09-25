Man found suffering from stab wounds at College Station: police
Published Friday, September 25, 2020 5:09AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 25, 2020 5:12AM EDT
Police are investigating after a man was found suffering from stab wounds at a downtown subway station late Thursday night.
Investigators say the incident may have occurred on board a train and the victim exited the subway system at College Station.
According to paramedics, the victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, was transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects and no arrests have been made.