

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man found lying in the snow with apparent gunshot wounds in Etobicoke on Friday night has died in hospital, police confirm to CP24.

According to officers at 22 Division, a TTC bus driver located a man lying in the snow with apparent gunshot wounds in the area of The West Mall and Rathburn Road shortly after 10 p.m.

The victim, who paramedics say is in 30s, was rushed to hospital via emergency run but was later pronounced dead.

Police say two people were spotted running away from the scene but it is not clear if they are suspects.

Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.

Forensic officers were on scene on Saturday morning, collecting evidence and documenting video cameras in the area.