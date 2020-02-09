

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has been found without vital signs after a stabbing in Etobicoke on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of The Queensway and Zorra Street, just east of Kipling Avenue, at around 10 p.m. for reports of a person stabbed inside a building.

When officers arrived, the victim was located with serious injuries.

Police said CPR was performed on the victim and was rushed to a hospital via emergency run in life-threatening condition.

More to come.