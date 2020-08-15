A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in High Park Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to Bloor Street and High Park Avenue at around 1:27 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said a car struck a modified e-bike and the rider was unconscious.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 50s was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police said the driver of the car stayed on scene.

Roads were closed in the area but they have since reopened.