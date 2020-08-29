A man is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing downtown on Friday night.

At around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a stabbing on O’Keefe Lane at Yonge and Dundas streets.

Toronto Paramedics say a man in his 20s was transported to hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the stabbing is unknown.

Police say they are looking for a suspect described as a Black male, standing at six foot one, with a slim build.

Police say the suspect was wearing a white jogging suit and his sweater has an animal design on the front.

The suspect was last seen heading eastbound on Shuter Street, police say.

Investigators have since cleared the scene.