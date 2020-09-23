A man has serious injuries after being stabbed in the head in the city’s Oakwood-Vaughan neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Just before 1 p.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing in a residential area near Vaughan Road and Northcliffe Boulevard.

An adult male was found with a stab wound to his head, police said.

He has been transported to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

Police are looking for a male suspect between 45 and 50 years old with short hair and a beard. He was wearing a white shirt and dark jeans.

The suspect was last seen heading east on Vaughan Road, police said.

Police are on scene investigating.