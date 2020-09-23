Man has serious injuries after being stabbed in the head, Toronto police say
Toronto police responded to reports of a stabbing near Vaughan Road and Northcliffe Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 2:05PM EDT
A man has serious injuries after being stabbed in the head in the city’s Oakwood-Vaughan neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police say.
Just before 1 p.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing in a residential area near Vaughan Road and Northcliffe Boulevard.
An adult male was found with a stab wound to his head, police said.
He has been transported to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.
Police are looking for a male suspect between 45 and 50 years old with short hair and a beard. He was wearing a white shirt and dark jeans.
The suspect was last seen heading east on Vaughan Road, police said.
Police are on scene investigating.