Man has serious injuries after stabbing downtown
Published Friday, May 14, 2021 11:53AM EDT
A man is in serious condition following a stabbing downtown on Friday morning.
Shortly before 11 a.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing in a building at Sherbourne and Dundas streets.
A victim was located with a serious stab wound, police said.
A man was rushed to hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition, according to Toronto paramedics.
One person has been arrested and taken into custody.
Police said no other suspects are outstanding.