Police are searching for a suspect after a man was hit with a brick while riding the bus in Toronto Thursday morning.

Police say the incident occurred near the intersection of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West at approximately 9 a.m. During the alleged assault, the suspect allegedly hit another passenger with a brick.

The victim has been transported to hospital. The extent of his injuries is unclear at this time.

According to police, the suspect fled from the scene on foot. He is described as a Black man with short hair and was wearing a white sweater, khaki pants and white shoes at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.