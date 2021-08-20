Man hospitalized with life-altering injuries after stabbing on board bus in Brampton
A stabbing on board a transit bus in Brampton Friday afternoon left a man with life-altering injuries, Peel police say.
The bus was in the vicinity of the Brampton Gateway Terminal near Main Street and Steeles Avenue when the incident took place just before 5 p.m.
Police say that the man, believed to be in his 20s, sustained multiple stab wounds.
He was rushed to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening but possibly life-altering injuries.
Police say the incident appears to be targeted and there is no threat to public safety.
Police have not released any information about potential suspects at this time.