Man in critical condition after crash in Mississauga
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Sunday, October 24, 2021 5:38PM EDT
A vehicle flipped onto its roof following a crash in Mississauga, leaving one man seriously hurt.
Peel police say the single-vehicle collision happened in the area of Creditview Road and Edenrose Street, south of Eglinton Avenue West, just before 5 p.m.
A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, paramedics say.
The cause of the crash is unknown.