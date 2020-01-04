

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man in his 60s has been critically injured in a hit-and-run downtown.

Emergency crews were called to Jarvis Street between Dundas and Gerrard Streets at around 10:10 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Police said they received reports of a person lying on the ground, unconscious after being struck by a vehicle.

He was transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police said. No vehicle description has been released.

A witness told CP24 that the victim was crossing Jarvis Street from west to east when a vehicle travelling north hit him.

Jarvis Street is closed in both directions from Gerrard Street East to Dundas Street East for a police investigation.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses or drivers with dash camera video are asked to contact them.