Man in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in North York
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share:
Published Monday, June 6, 2022 10:00PM EDT
A multi-vehicle crash in North York Monday night left a man with critical injuries and sent three others to hospital, paramedics say.
It happened in the area of Black Creek and Trethewey drives at approximately 8:29 p.m.
Police said at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.
Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 that one male in his 30s was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition while three others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Drivers in the area should expect delays as an investigation into the crash gets underway.