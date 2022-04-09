Man in critical condition after shooting in downtown Toronto
Toronto police are on the scene of a shooting in the area of Dundas Street East and George Street.
Published Saturday, April 9, 2022 7:34PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 9, 2022 7:34PM EDT
A man is in critical condition after being shot in downtown Toronto Saturday evening.
Toronto police said they were called to a shooting in the area of Dundas Street East and George Street, east of Jarvis Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released suspect information.