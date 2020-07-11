CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Man in critical condition, another seriously injured after shooting in Etobicoke
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 11, 2020 11:43PM EDT
A man has been critically injured, and another has serious injuries following a shooting in south Etobicoke Saturday night.
It happened in the area of Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West just before 11 p.m.
A man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.
Another man in his 20s was also transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police said they are looking for at least three male suspects who were seen in a dark-coloured four-door sedan.
The intersection is closed for a police investigation.
More to come…