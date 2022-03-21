Man in critical condition following stabbing in Etobicoke
Published Monday, March 21, 2022 7:11PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 21, 2022 9:51PM EDT
A man is in critical condition following a stabbing at a residence in Etobicoke, police say.
Officers responded to reports of an altercation at a residential address near Royal York Road and Dundas Street West just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
When officers arrived on scene, police said they located a man suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to hospital via emergency run with life-threatening injuries, police said.
A woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.
No other information has been released by police.