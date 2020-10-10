A man is in custody following a three-vehicle collision that killed one person in Mississauga overnight.

Just after midnight, police responded to a collision at Mineola Road and Hurontario Street, south of the QEW.

One person was treated at the scene by emergency personnel but they succumbed to their injuries, Peel Regional Police Const. Heather Cannon told CP24 Saturday morning.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Two other individuals were taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition, Cannon said.

“We have one adult male that has been taken into custody. He and another adult female that was in his vehicle were taken to a local hospital and they have non-life threatening injuries,” Cannon said.

Police initially said the man is facing impaired driving charges but Cannon would not comment on the charges and said the investigation is still ongoing.

“At this point, once charges are formally laid we would be releasing that at that point but at this point we’re just advising that someone has been taken into custody,”she said.

Cannon added that two other individuals were involved in the crash but sustained minor injuries.

“We had another vehicle involved with two people in it. They were treated on scene, very minor injuries, [they] were not transported to hospital,” she said.

A resident who lives near the crash scene told CP24 that racing is a frequent concern in the neighbourhood.

“There’s racing that happens here four or five times a week around 11 o’clock, closer to midnight, and I can only imagine that that’s what this is. It’s terrible that somebody finally died from this but I’m telling you this happens almost every night,” the resident, who only wanted to be identified as Paul, said.

The area is closed as police continue to investigate.

Investigators are asking anyone with dash cam video or any information to contact police.