

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male pedestrian believed to be in his 20s is dead after being struck by a truck in Scarborough’s Dorset Park area.

The incident happened at a plaza near Kennedy Road and Antrim Crescent at around 6:40 p.m.

The male victim was found with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run, Toronto Paramedic Services said. Officers said he later succumbed to his injuries while in hospital.

The vehicle remained at the scene, Toronto police said.

Roads have been closed off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.