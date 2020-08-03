

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man in his 20s has been critically injured in a shooting in Mississauga Monday evening.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of Guildwood Way and Huntington Ridge Drive, east of Mavis Road.

Peel police say officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Peel paramedics say.

Police say the suspect or suspects are believed to have fled the area in a vehicle.

There is no other suspect information at this time.

More to come.